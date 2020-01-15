Governor highlights workforce development, Medicaid during state-of-the-state address

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) --During his State-of-the-State address to lawmakers Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared a message of providing opportunities for people to succeed in the coming year.

He says much of that work can be done through additional emphasis on workforce development programs and getting people prepared for jobs without them needing to go to a four-year university.

"We need to move away from the stigma that not having a college degree is a failure," he said. "In fact, there are many other excellent education and job-training opportunities."

Parson cited progress by numbers showing $5 billion in investment in workforce development programs and next year's budget including $750,000 in scholarships for trade job training.

On the healthcare front, Parson cautioned against expanding Medicaid coverage. He pointed to the $10 billion Missouri already spends on the program each year. For those hoping the governor might reconsider his opposition to widening coverage, a disappointment.

"Make no mistake about it, the proposal (Democrats) are not explaining or purposely withholding is a massive tax increase that Missouri can not afford."

The Republican governor enters 2020 with a lot of allies at the capitol, with his party holding super-majorities in both the General Assembly and the Senate. However, moving forward Parson said he would like to see less partisanship and more cooperation in the year ahead.

"If we thought more about what we accomplish at the end of our time we would likely spend our days a little differently," Parson said. "My guess is that we would spend less time fighting each other over the few differences we have and more time working on the things we agree on."

During his address Parson gave special recognition to Andrew County Rep. Dan Hegeman for his support of $4 million for disaster recovery funds that went to flood victims.

A bill to renew that funding is among more than 1,300 bills filed this legislative session.