Governor hints at changes regarding social distancing and public gatherings

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) During his daily media briefing Wednesday, Governor Parson hinted that he would have additional information for Missourians on Friday regarding social distancing, public gatherings and other ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Previously, the governor has resisted making a statewide shelter-in-place order for residents to stay home.
Parson said it is tricky when an order is in place which businesses can stay open and which need to close.
