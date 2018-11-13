Clear

Governor names Eric Schmitt as new Missouri Attorney General

Schmitt replaces Josh Hawley, who defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in last week's election.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:25 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson named state Treasurer Eric Schmitt as the state's next attorney general.

Gov. Parson made the announcement Tuesday.

Schmitt replaces Josh Hawley, who defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in last week's election.

Schmitt served two terms in the Missouri State Senate. He was elected state Treasurer in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events