Governor names Eric Schmitt as new Missouri Attorney General

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson named state Treasurer Eric Schmitt as the state's next attorney general.
Gov. Parson made the announcement Tuesday.
Schmitt replaces Josh Hawley, who defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in last week's election.
Schmitt served two terms in the Missouri State Senate. He was elected state Treasurer in 2016.
