Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sheriff Andy Clark

Missouri governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday for all flags to fly half-staff to honor DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Tuesday, Missouri governor Mike Parson ordered all US and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at governments in DeKalb County on Wednesday, June 10 in honor of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.

Sheriff Clark was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 3 while carrying out his duties and responding to assist a deputy on an emergency call/

“Sheriff Clark devoted more than 23 years of his life as a law enforcement officer committed to protecting his fellow citizens and making his community stronger,” Governor Mike Parson said. “He served Missouri with heart and grit, and his final act of public service was responding to assist one of his deputy sheriffs at an emergency scene. Sheriff Clark’s career is an example of public service of the highest order.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Sheriff Clark is laid to rest. 

