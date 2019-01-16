Clear
Governor proposes consolidating Cameron prisons, raise Corrections pay

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson proposed consolidating state prisons in Cameron during his state address Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 4:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(CAMERON, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson proposed consolidating state prisons in Cameron during his state address Wednesday.

Parson delivered his first State of the State address since taking office after his predecessor former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned. The address outlined a proposed spending plan and how Missouri's roughly $28 billion budget would be divided between his top policy priorities.

The budget outlined by the Republican Governor proposed consolidating Crossroads Correctional Center (CRCC) in Cameron and Western Missouri Correctional Center next door. CRCC is a maximum-medium security prison that houses about 1,400 prisoners.

Parson said by consolidating the two prisons, the Department of Corrections could use the money saved to offer Corrections employees pay raises.

"As Governor, I am NOT interested in building more prisons. In fact, we’ve identified a plan to consolidate the operations
at Crossroads and Western Missouri facilities in Cameron, Missouri. This decision is largely driven by our dedication to find efficiencies wherever we can in state government and this can be done while ensuring safety, improving security, and delivering a much needed pay raise. All being done with no layoffs."

Crossroads was the site of a six-hour riot last May that led to an extended lock-down. 

During the riot 78 prisoners destroyed facilities and equipment. DOC officials said the riot was caused by a staffing shortage at the prison. Prisoners were upset that less staff was leading to less time for recreation and other programming, said Karen Pojmann, a corrections department spokeswoman.

