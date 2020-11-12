Governor relaxes quarantine regulations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson sharing new guidelines for schools across the Show-Me state in response to the Coronavirus.

Parson eased quarantine regulations. In a press conference Thursday, he said those in Missouri schools who are close contacts to someone who contracts the virus, no longer have to quarantine provided they’re wearing masks properly.

The decision comes after rural schools reported trouble keeping kids in class because of the regulations, and after state researchers say proper mask use is proving effective in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

"What we have seen is that we have very little evidence of spread of the virus when we have a positive case in the school environment." Dr. Rachel Orschlen, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Washington University St. Louis said.

The superintendent of the St. Joseph School District said it’s been a hot topic locally, with parents.

"I’ve had phone calls and people asking the question," Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent, SJSD said.

Van Zyl added the new regulations strike the right balance between keeping kids educated while also keeping them safe.

"They’re finding that this is a better route to go based off what they’ve now learned." Van Zyl said.

State officials and the superintendent all say people should not let their guard down when it comes to the virus, and continue all the proper precautions themselves.

"It’s not just masks its everything else, its the hand washing, its the social distancing," Van Zyl said. "This is just another reminder of how important is it to do all of those things."

The governor says schools should continue to quarantine those infected and close contacts if they do not have a mask mandate, or if proper mask usage wasn't attained.