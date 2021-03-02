Clear
Governor says Arrowhead being considered as mass vaccination site

With proper staffing Gov. Mike Parson says they could administer up to 6,000 Covid-19 vaccine injections per day.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:09 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(KANSAS CITY) - As Covid-19 vaccines become more available and accessible, Governor Mike Parson is not ruling out large venues in the state to be sites for mass vaccination clinics. 

Parson confirmed that Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is one of those locations being considered.

Similar to the Covid-19 testing clinics, Parson says the National Guard would help supply the staffing that would be needed for such an operation.

While the state is also working to get vaccines out to smaller clinics, pharmacies and other locales, Parson said the efficiency of mass vaccination clinics make it an appealing option.

"The reality is that if you get into an Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City where you got plenty of space, you can get a mass vaccine clinic. You send three National Guard in there and they can do 2,000 apiece. You can do 6,000 in a day," Parson said Tuesday during a media availability during an event in Chillicothe.

Parson said even as they eventually develop these larger vaccination clinics, the state will not alter from its original plan in equally distributing vaccines across the state.

