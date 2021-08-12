Clear
Governor sending $30 million to struggling hospitals

Missouri's governor announced the state will spend $30 million to help overwhelmed hospitals amid a Covid-19 surge.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:29 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri's governor announced the state will spend $30 million to help overwhelmed hospitals amid a Covid-19 surge.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement at the capitol Wednesday, saying the state will use millions of its federal Cares Act dollars to help struggling hospitals while they deal with thousands of Covid-19 patients.

The state plans to split half the money on five to eight antibody infusion sites and the other $15-million dollars on temporary staff for hospitals.

"It is our hope that the program will decrease hospital capacity strain caused by staffing shortages and decrease the need for alternative care sites,” Governor Parson said.

During the news conference, Parson also announced more than 450,000 Missourians have signed up for the state vaccine incentive lottery and 200,000 vaccines have been administered since the contest was announced.

The deadline to enter was midnight last night.

The first drawing is Friday.

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
