Governor sending $30 million to struggling hospitals

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri's governor announced the state will spend $30 million to help overwhelmed hospitals amid a Covid-19 surge.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement at the capitol Wednesday, saying the state will use millions of its federal Cares Act dollars to help struggling hospitals while they deal with thousands of Covid-19 patients.

The state plans to split half the money on five to eight antibody infusion sites and the other $15-million dollars on temporary staff for hospitals.

"It is our hope that the program will decrease hospital capacity strain caused by staffing shortages and decrease the need for alternative care sites,” Governor Parson said.

During the news conference, Parson also announced more than 450,000 Missourians have signed up for the state vaccine incentive lottery and 200,000 vaccines have been administered since the contest was announced.

The deadline to enter was midnight last night.

The first drawing is Friday.