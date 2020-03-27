Governor signs executive order to mobilize National Guard to assist with coronavirus response

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-06 Friday to begin mobilizing the National Guard in order to assist with coronavirus response.

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

The decision to sign the order came after Parson conferred with his state emergency management team including representatives from the Missouri Department of Public Health and Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency.

The guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized in addition to guidance that all soldiers, airmen and civilians have already recieved from the Department of Defense and CDC.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”