Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson signs Executive Order to mobilize National Guard Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governor signs executive order to mobilize National Guard to assist with coronavirus response

The order will increase the amount of coordination among state partners in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:04 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-06 Friday to begin mobilizing the National Guard in order to assist with coronavirus response. 

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

The decision to sign the order came after Parson conferred with his state emergency management team including representatives from the Missouri Department of Public Health and Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency.

The guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized in addition to guidance that all soldiers, airmen and civilians have already recieved from the Department of Defense and CDC.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories