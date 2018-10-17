Governor stops in St. Joseph to promote gas tax

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson is campaigning in support of a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase that's on the Nov. 6th ballot.

Parson is touring the state this week to promote Proposition D on the ballot. The four-day, 13 stop tour is part of "Infrastructure Week." The Governor is set to stop in St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

If approved, Missourians would see a 10-cent increase to the current 17-cents-per-gallon motor fuel tax over the next four years. The tax would go up 2.5 cents each year topping out at 27 cents in 2022.

The tax increase would pay for road, bridge repairs and Highway Patrol enforcement.

In a statement on the Governor's website, Parson said Missouri's roads and bridges need to be updated immediately. He said he strongly supports Prop. D.

Supporters of the tax increase, including SaferMo.com, said it would raise more than $400 million dollars and another $1 billion in federal matching funds for Missouri infrastructure.