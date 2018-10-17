Clear

Governor stops in St. Joseph to promote gas tax

Governor Mike Parson is campaigning in support of a proposed 10 cent gas tax increase that's on the Nov. 6th ballot.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson is campaigning in support of a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase that's on the Nov. 6th ballot.

Parson is touring the state this week to promote Proposition D on the ballot. The four-day, 13 stop tour is part of "Infrastructure Week." The Governor is set to stop in St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

If approved, Missourians would see a 10-cent increase to the current 17-cents-per-gallon motor fuel tax over the next four years. The tax would go up 2.5 cents each year topping out at 27 cents in 2022. 

The tax increase would pay for road, bridge repairs and Highway Patrol enforcement. 

In a statement on the Governor's website, Parson said Missouri's roads and bridges need to be updated immediately. He said he strongly supports Prop. D.

Supporters of the tax increase, including SaferMo.com, said it would raise more than $400 million dollars and another $1 billion in federal matching funds for Missouri infrastructure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events