Gower has a new chief in town

Chief Adam Hill of the Gower police department says being a lifelong resident makes the transition easier

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(GOWER, Mo) There's a new chief of police in Gower, Mo. Adam Hill said he's been a member of the Gower Police Department for 8 years, and now he's stepping into the role of chief.

"I felt like this would be a good addition to my career to be able to be chief here," Hill said. 

Even before his time with the department Hill said he's was very familiar with the city of Gower, it's the town where he was born and raised.

"It makes the transition from officer to chief very easy," Hill said. "rather than someone coming in from a different city or different state."

While pretty much satisfied with the way things are going, Chief Hill said he is looking forward to making his own impact.

"I look forward to making my own changes," Hill said. "For now, I think everything's pretty well done." 

One way he wants to do that is establishing a good relationship with the friends and neighbors he has sworn to serve and protect.

"I look forward to getting out in the community in this different role and interacting with people more." Hill said. 

The Gower police department is hiring new recruits, those interested can contact the department for further details.

