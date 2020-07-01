Clear

Gower man dies in accident on Highway 169

76 year-old Steve Petrovick died in the accident on US Highway 169 south of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(BUCHANAN CO.) --  A 76 year-old man from Gower is dead following a three-vehicle vehicle accident Wednesday morning in southern Buchanan County.

A crash report from The Missouri State Highway patrol says Steve Petrovick, 76, was driving on US Highway 169 five miles south of St. Joseph when he was struck by a vehicle coming from the other direction that had crossed the center line. That vehicle was being driven by 22-year-old Joel Queener of Kansas City.

Queener's vehicle also struck another vehicle being driven by Welma Johnson, 71, of Savannah. Johnson was transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. Queener was not injured.

The state patrol continues to investigate the accident.

