Gower pays respect to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

(GOWER, Mo.)— The City of Gower, Mo. and its people did not let the rain stop them from honoring our country's heroes on Memorial Day.

"I have lived all over the states and I have never, never seen the kind of support in a town in the size of Gower in my entire life," said Fred Juergensen a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. "I am so proud of this place"

The townspeople paid their respects to those on Memorial Day with a ceremony.