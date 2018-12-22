Grace House holds first Christmas party, giveaway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Grace House welcomed members of the community to its location for a Christmas party and giveaway Saturday morning.

The Grace House welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus from the North Pole to take photos with the children who came. Along with photos, the children were able to pick out a brand new toy for Christmas.

This season can be financially difficult for families to provide toys for children so organizers of this event wanted to take the burden away.

"I hear from parents how hard it is to buy them stuff and this time of year finances are tough," Ruth Costello, owner of the Grace House said. "And we thought, we have a lot of toys that we get donated and they are new so why not share a little love?"

Snacks and other necessities were also handed out to the families who took part in the event.

The Grace House is known for giving away clothing, household goods, and furniture to those in need. The payment has always been the same: free for a smile.

So far this year, nearly 900 blankets have been given away to help people battle the cold and nearly 800 coats.

The Grace House is located at 2638 Lafayette Street in St. Joseph. It is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Tuesday and from 6:30 a.m until 10 a.m. on Thursday and Saturday.

Winter donations are being accepted at this time.