Donations needed for Grace House school supply giveaway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A non-profit needs help from the community for its annual school supply giveaway.

For the last eight years, Grace House has thrown the annual school supplies giveaway to help 800 children in need in St. Joseph.

"When I moved here, I saw kids who were hurting,"owner Ruth Costello said. "You saw the difference between the kid with a good pair of shoes and the kid without decent shoes." Costello said.

But this year, owner Ruth Costello is finding herself a low on some supplies.

"We need kindergarten through 12th grade backpacks, we need underwear, we need toothpaste and toothbrushes." Costello said. "We ran out of those things."

Single mom Leslie Henry waited in line early Tuesday morning at Grace House to collect school supplies. She says this place has been an answer to her prayers for her twin boys, William and Samuel.

"It's been very helpful to me," Henry said. "They help me out with clothes for both of them and all the school supplies. They've done that a couple of times."

Costello said even monetary donations will help her team achieve this year's goal.

If you would like to help, you can stop by the Grace House at 2638 Lafayette Street in St. Joseph, or y call (816) 262-9401.