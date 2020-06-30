Graduation ceremony attendee in Savannah tests positive for COVID-19

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department has confirmed that an individual who attended the Savannah R-3 graduation on Sunday has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a release to the community, Savannah School District and county health officials are strongly advising anyone who attended graduation to monitor their health.

According to the release, those known to have been in direct contact with the individual have been contacted by the Andrew County Health Department.

