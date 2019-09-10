Grand Jury indicts more than 24 people relating to Crossroads Correctional Center Riots

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The May 2018 prison riot in Cameron destroyed parts of Crossroads Correctional Center led a DeKalb County Grand Jury to indict more than two dozen people.
According to State Officials, the riot damage cost the Department of Corrections $1.3 million.
In a news release, the grand jury was requested by DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate and Assistant Attorney General of Missouri, Tony Brown to consider charges for those involved in the prison uprising.
Corrections employees provided evidence to the jury including surveillance footage of each individual accused of participating in the riot.
More than 24 people face indictments involving damage of Department property, violence against fellow prisoners and unlawfully operating a forklift.
