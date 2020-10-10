Grandview, Mo. man killed in Daviess County crash

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed following a crash on Interstate 35 just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Darwin Alberto Chavez Cardoza was walking southbound on I-35 from an improperly parked Nissan Murano, when a Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by 39-year-old Brian Froman, hit the Nissan. The Nissan then hit Chavez Cardoza. After hitting the Nissan, the semi-truck hit the guardrail and overturned.

Chavez Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

The driver of the semi was not injured.