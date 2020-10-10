Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grandview, Mo. man killed in Daviess County crash

One man was killed following a crash on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 11:26 PM

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed following a crash on Interstate 35 just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Darwin Alberto Chavez Cardoza was walking southbound on I-35 from an improperly parked Nissan Murano, when a Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by 39-year-old Brian Froman, hit the Nissan. The Nissan then hit Chavez Cardoza. After hitting the Nissan, the semi-truck hit the guardrail and overturned.

Chavez Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories