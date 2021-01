(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) A Grant City, Missouri woman was killed following a single vehicle crash just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Worth County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Stacie Jenks was driving westbound on Highway 46 when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line. Jenks then overcorrected, went off the north side of the road, and struck a tree.

Jenks was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.