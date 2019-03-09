Clear

Grant City man killed in I-35 crash Thursday morning car

A Grant City, Mo. man was killed in a I-35 car crash Thursday morning south of Pattonsburg.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 4:52 PM

(DAVIESS COUNTY)— A Grant City, Mo. man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 35 Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 85-year-old Charles Florea was driving south on I-35—one mile south of Pattonsburg, when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice covered road. 

Florea's vehicle went off the left side of the road, down an embankment and overturned. 

The report stated Florea was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He was not wearing a seat belt. 

A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
