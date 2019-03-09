Grant City man killed in I-35 crash Thursday morning car

(DAVIESS COUNTY)— A Grant City, Mo. man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 35 Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 85-year-old Charles Florea was driving south on I-35—one mile south of Pattonsburg, when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice covered road.
Florea's vehicle went off the left side of the road, down an embankment and overturned.
The report stated Florea was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
