Grassroots organization hopes to revitalize Frederick Avenue

The Historic Frederick Avenue District group met on Tuesday to discuss future plans and ideas for revitalizing Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:20 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Historic Frederick Avenue District group met on Tuesday to discuss future plans and ideas for revitalizing Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph.

The group consists of local business owners as well as other members in the community. The group is focusing on Frederick Ave. between Crumbly Burger, 2701 Frederick Ave., to City Hall.

Items discussed at Tuesday's meeting included possible trash pick up, holiday lights this season, potential clean-up days, sharing business events on Facebook, and creating a website.

Nicole Radke, a member of the group from Frederick's Market, says that business owners can play a large role in helping the community.

"As a business owner, when I'm a good neighbor, then that helps my neighbors," Radke said. "That's kind of the attitude I think that we have is whatever we can do to support one another ultimately that supports our community as a whole."

Future ideas and plans are in the works but the group hopes to continue to meet to put ideas into motion.

For more information, you can visit the group's Facebook page.

For your Tuesday, expect lots of sunshine. High pressure will allow out winds to switch up to the southwest allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the upper 50s.
