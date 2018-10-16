Grassroots organization hopes to revitalize Frederick Avenue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Historic Frederick Avenue District group met on Tuesday to discuss future plans and ideas for revitalizing Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph.

The group consists of local business owners as well as other members in the community. The group is focusing on Frederick Ave. between Crumbly Burger, 2701 Frederick Ave., to City Hall.

Items discussed at Tuesday's meeting included possible trash pick up, holiday lights this season, potential clean-up days, sharing business events on Facebook, and creating a website.

Nicole Radke, a member of the group from Frederick's Market, says that business owners can play a large role in helping the community.

"As a business owner, when I'm a good neighbor, then that helps my neighbors," Radke said. "That's kind of the attitude I think that we have is whatever we can do to support one another ultimately that supports our community as a whole."

Future ideas and plans are in the works but the group hopes to continue to meet to put ideas into motion.

For more information, you can visit the group's Facebook page.