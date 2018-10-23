Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Missing: 87-year-old Robert Clarence Maxwell Full Story

Graves campaigns for Luetkemeyer

Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, and Martin Rucker II, of Kansas City but originally from St. Joseph, are preparing for their battle for Missouri's 34th District Senate seat in November.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 10:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, and Martin Rucker II, of Kansas City but originally from St. Joseph, are preparing for their battle for Missouri's 34th District Senate seat in November. 

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves rallied for Luetkemeyer at the Buchanan County Republican Headquarters in St. Joseph Wednesday.

Graves will square off with Democratic candidate Henry Martin in November but the focus of the rally was Luetkemeyer's race to represent Buchanan and Platte Counties.

"He's somebody that is going to represent those values that are important to us," Graves said.

Leutkemeyer promised the crowd he would champion core conservative values, push to create jobs, and support rural farmers.

He and Rucker will face off in the Nov. 6 general election. The winner will take over the seat relinquished by Republican Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, after Missouri's legislative term ended in May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events