Graves campaigns for Luetkemeyer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, and Martin Rucker II, of Kansas City but originally from St. Joseph, are preparing for their battle for Missouri's 34th District Senate seat in November.

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves rallied for Luetkemeyer at the Buchanan County Republican Headquarters in St. Joseph Wednesday.

Graves will square off with Democratic candidate Henry Martin in November but the focus of the rally was Luetkemeyer's race to represent Buchanan and Platte Counties.

"He's somebody that is going to represent those values that are important to us," Graves said.

Leutkemeyer promised the crowd he would champion core conservative values, push to create jobs, and support rural farmers.

He and Rucker will face off in the Nov. 6 general election. The winner will take over the seat relinquished by Republican Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, after Missouri's legislative term ended in May.