Green, Pasley keep seats on school board

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 8:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters have re-elected Bryan Green and Tami Pasley to the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.

Green and Pasley held off challengers David Mason and Kenneth Reeder. Green won with 33 percent of the vote. Pasley was re-elected with 36 percent of the vote.

Pasely serves as the board's vice president. Green and Pasley were both elected to the board in 2016.

