Griffon Edge to welcome incoming freshmen to Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The start of school is only two weeks away for Missouri Western State University students.

As teachers and faculty work on finalizing their plans for safety protocols in the classroom, the student programming team working to put together a memorable weekend for the incoming Griffons.

"It's definitely been a different planning experience,” MWSU Director of New Student Activities Marissa Steimel said.

Student activity leaders are trying to give Griffons the best experience as they can, mapping out new ideas for this year.

"So they'll be on campus one day of the program and online one day of the program,” Steimel said.

This year's focus being on going to school during a global pandemic.

"So this year we are doing sessions on health and safety, so it's going to look a little bit different in the classroom. So we're doing sessions on health and safety and our colleges are doing breakout sessions and they're going to address what classrooms are going to look like and what teaching is going to look like this fall,” Steimel said.

Wanting to keep the Missouri Western traditions alive.

"We're still engaging with social activities in the evening. So we're doing more of some online engagement pieces. So there's going to be tik tok challenges, campus wide scavenger hunt that you can complete with one other person. So again encouraging still that connection piece and that engagement but even more so a virtual experience and in small groups," Steimel said.

But for this group of Griffons this may be the most important class this semester.

"First chance for them to actually come onto campus, get to meet with students, get to connect with faculty and staff. More so than any year, Griffon Edge is crucial for their transition, especially that connection piece," Steimel said.

Griffon Edge is a three day event that will last from August 13 through August 15. There is still time for incoming freshmen to sign up for the 1-credit program if they would like to participate.

To enroll in Griffon Edge, visit www.missouriwestern.edu/griffonedge/