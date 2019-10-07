Griffons celebrate Homecoming Week by volunteering

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of about 30 Missouri Western State University students celebrated Homecoming week by volunteering around the community.

On Monday, the Griffons participated in a community service clean-up event called 'Griff Sweeps' at Mount Mora Cemetary and Habitat for Humanity. It was put on by the student-run organization Western Activities Council (W.A.C.), who said they were excited about the turnout.

"Regardless of [students] having class, we had a lot of people email us the day of like, 'Hey, I really want to be there. Is there any way we can adjust the time?'" Nah'Ryan Reed-Crawford, Homecoming Chair and W.A.C. president, said. "So, we waited like five to ten minutes for people to show up and we got those people."

The University announced the Homecoming theme for this year is "Roaring and Soaring through the 90s." Reed-Crawford said it's a great way to honor Western's past and former Griffons.

"The community service is just to give back to those people who once came here," Reed-Crawford said. "I think with Habitat for Humanity, they've been working with Missouri Western for so long it's only a must to work with them, and United Way at times and the Noyes Home and all these other places."

W.A.C. also held a 'Sweating to the 90s' hip hop and Zumba dance fitness class on Monday. It was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Reed-Crawford said all Homecoming events are open to the public. They'll be holding several activities all week, leading up to the Homecoming game against Missouri Southern University on Saturday. For a full list of events and times, click here.