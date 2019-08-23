Griffons give back while making a Griffon Buddy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 800 Missouri Western State University freshmen visited local St. Joseph elementary schools Friday to read to students, help with homework, and make connections with kids in the community.

Freshman Maurice Wilhoit came to Missouri Western to pursue a degree in childhood education. He got a first taste of it with his buddies from Eugene Fields Elementary School on Friday morning.

"We've been reading books. They like spiders. One of them has a pet spider. Just getting cool with spiders," Wilhoit said. "They have a lot of energy and I'm bringing the energy back to them."

His visit was one of hundreds of new Griffons who participated in their Griffon Buddies community service program.

"These are a lot of our future Griffons. We have to make sure they are ready. We have to help them," said Griffon Buddies Mentor Aneshea Quarles. "They can connect with us more. We're not teachers, we are students ourselves."

The program allows new freshmen or transfer students to go visit all area elementary schools to read to the kids or help them out with their assignments. For both the students and mentors, it's a rewarding experience as a Griff to give back.

" I think it's great. They are looking as St. Joe as their home now," Quarles said. "Being with the kids makes them more comfortable and fitting in."

"It helps me to learn about the students and how to take care of them and how to have patience," Wilhoit said. "I need to get used to being with kids so this is giving me a heads start."

Griffon Edge continues with fun social events throughout the weekend. The orientation program concludes on Sunday evening with the New Student Convocation.