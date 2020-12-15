Grinch surprises nursing home residents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Someone or something green was lurking around Riverside Place Tuesday morning.

The Grinch travelled all the way down from Whoville to St. Joseph to visit nursing home residents alongside a group of Three Oaks Hospice staff this holiday. The infamous Who tiptoeing window to window and surprising residents with quite a show.

Mr. Grinch sporting his red Santa suit blew kisses, teased residents outside their windows and pulled out some questionable dance moves. While he was in town this week, don't worry! Mr. Grinch said he isn't going to steal Christmas this year; he's cutting us some slack.

“Well, I thought I was going to steal Christmas, but I think after seeing the love on these residents faces, I think I’ll wait till at least another year,” said Mr. Grinch, a.k.a RN Matt Combs of Three Oaks Hospice.

Holly Bachali, the community liaison for Three Oaks Hospice, planned the surprise visit from the grouchy green giant. She said with the coronavirus pandemic taking away family visits this year for nursing home residents, Three Oaks Hospice wanted to do something special for them this holiday season.

“We brought the Grinch out so he could bring some holiday cheer due to COVID and everyone being isolated. We thought it would be fun and uplift their spirits and I think they really enjoyed it,” said Holly Bachali, Three Oaks Hospice Community Liaison.

Riverside Place residents were all smiles watching Mr. Grinch out their window. The warm Christmas spirit even make the Grinch's small heart swell.

“My heart grew five and a half sizes today,” said Mr. Grinch.

AFter the furry green giant made all the residents at Riverside Place smile, he headed to Corby Place. Looks like Mr. Grinch isn't a mean one- this year.