Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grinch surprises nursing home residents

“My heart grew five and a half sizes today,” said Mr. Grinch.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 4:15 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Someone or something green was lurking around Riverside Place Tuesday morning. 

The Grinch travelled all the way down from Whoville to St. Joseph to visit nursing home residents alongside a group of Three Oaks Hospice staff this holiday. The infamous Who tiptoeing window to window and surprising residents with quite a show.

Mr. Grinch sporting his red Santa suit blew kisses, teased residents outside their windows and pulled out some questionable dance moves. While he was in town this week, don't worry! Mr. Grinch said he isn't going to steal Christmas this year; he's cutting us some slack. 

“Well, I thought I was going to steal Christmas, but I think after seeing the love on these residents faces, I think I’ll wait till at least another year,” said Mr. Grinch, a.k.a RN Matt Combs of Three Oaks Hospice. 

Holly Bachali, the community liaison for Three Oaks Hospice, planned the surprise visit from the grouchy green giant. She said with the coronavirus pandemic taking away family visits this year for nursing home residents, Three Oaks Hospice wanted to do something special for them this holiday season. 

“We brought the Grinch out so he could bring some holiday cheer due to COVID and everyone being isolated. We thought it would be fun and uplift their spirits and I think they really enjoyed it,” said Holly Bachali, Three Oaks Hospice Community Liaison. 

Riverside Place residents were all smiles watching Mr. Grinch out their window. The warm Christmas spirit even make the Grinch's small heart swell. 

“My heart grew five and a half sizes today,” said Mr. Grinch.

AFter the furry green giant made all the residents at Riverside Place smile, he headed to Corby Place. Looks like Mr. Grinch isn't a mean one- this year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories