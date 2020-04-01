Grocers team up for food drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some local grocery stores are trying to help people out during the coronavirus outbreak.

Second Harvest teamed up with Hyvee, Sam's Club, Brother's Market, Price Chopper and Green Mills on Monday, March 30 to start an In-Store Food Drive program.

The program is a place for people to donate non-perishable items. The donations will directly assist individuals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrels and information donations flyers have been placed within each respective store.

"This is the time that families need us the most," said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest. "This is the time that we really have to make sure that we're here to respond to that need."

Also, HyVee is also conducting a dollar for dollar match back program at their local area stores. Every dollar that is donated to Second Harvest, our organization is able to provide 3 meals back into the communities we serve.

Brother's Market- 1004 5th Avenue, St. Joseph, MO

Hy-Vee - 201 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO

Price Chopper - 2219 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph MO

Ray's Green Hills - 3225 N. Belt Highway. St. Joseph, MO

Sam's Club - 5201 N. Belt Highway. St. Joseph, MO