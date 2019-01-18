Grocery and hardware stores prep for second winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many people were out and about at grocery and hardware stores across St. Joseph, as the rush was on to stock up on food and supplies ahead of the storm.

"People trying to get ready and get their groceries before the weather hits." Debbie Kempf, store director, Price Chopper said.

Price Chopper on the N. Belt Hwy was a hot spot for last-minute shoppers

"It's crazy, but we enjoy it," Kempf said.

At Westlake Ace Hardware, they were expecting a bigger turnout once the storm moves in.

"If it starts snowing hard, then we’ll get a pick up in business," Greg Eagleburger, general manager, Ace Hardware said.

Managers at both stores tell us people were looking for the staples.

"The milk, bread, and eggs are what [customers] are mainly after," Kempf said.

Shovels and ice melt are the big ones," Eagleburger said.

With this being the second storm in two weeks for the area, both businesses say they’ve seen various trends in consumer habits.

"The forecast has been everchanging," Kempf said. "The business kinda started out Monday increasing and just has continued throughout the week."

"People remember that storm we had last week," Eagleburger said. "They want to get out and get there supplies ahead of time and/or maybe people are not as worried about it as they commonly would be."

As the winter storm approaches, businesses in the field of storm preparation want to remind people of some of the important items most people miss.

"There are things people don’t think about like making sure you’re stocked up on batteries," Eagleburger said. "Fluids, antifreeze and windshield wash."

And while the storms are good for business they admit they’re just as eager as the rest of us for all this nasty weather to be over with.

we’re always looking forward to nice weather.

We're always looking forward to nice weather," Kempf said.

Price Chopper and Ace Hardware said they've received shipments of merchandise this week. Both stores said they were well stocked heading into this weekend.