Grocery store workers, shopper recognized for saving man's life

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A trip to the grocery store likely saved a man's life.

When the man collapsed in one of the aisles at Hy-Vee in St. Joseph back in January, a trio of heroes quickly jumped into action.

"I was just in the Pharmacy when someone came up and said there's a person down on the ground. I went to customer service and found the AED," said Hy-Vee pharmacist Greg Hughes.

Hy-Vee employee Tabby Osborn was also quickly at the man's side.

"There was a problem," said Osborn. "The gentleman was on the ground. One look at him and it wasn't good. We started CPR."

Nurse Mary Bosch was also nearby. Having been a nurse for more than 30 years, Bosch found herself in the right place at the right time.

"I saw commotion going on. I saw someone dial 911. As a nurse you pick up those skills. I knew we had to do something quickly. You do what you have to do trying to save that life," said Bosch.

For seven minutes, the three worked together to keep the man alive until paramedics arrived.

"It was a very emotional day," said Osborn. "It's crazy to think this could have been a different outcome. I just hope other people, if it was me, would step in and do the same thing."

On Monday, all three were honored and awarded by the American Red Cross and the St. Joseph Fire Department for their quick thinking and live-saving action.

"It was a team. It wasn't just me or one person. Everyone did their job. Everyone knew what to do. That's the reason I believe he's still here," said Bosch.

Hughes hopes this story will encourage others to learn basic life-saving skills.

"Do yourselves a favor and learn that basic training cardiac life support. It's so important," said Hughes.

The American Red Cross offers first aid and CPR certification classes. Click here to learn more.