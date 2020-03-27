Clear
Grocery stores adding extra precautions to prevent coronavirus spread

The St. Joseph Hyvee has put in temporary plexiglass barriers at the cash registers.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:24 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

Soon, Hyvee will be adding proximity markers throughout the store to practice social distancing.  

To continue with the St. Joseph ordinance, and nationwide recommendations of safety precautions, Hyvee is taking the proper steps for the safety of the employees and customers in St. Joe.

