Groundbreaking set for new KCI terminal

Kansas City council members recently signed off on the long-awaited $1.5 billion project.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 1:38 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Groundbreaking on a new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport is set for March 25.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said Thursday the ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. at KCI's Terminal A parking lot.

City officials, airline representatives, key project partners, and labor, community, and business leaders, are expected to be on hand for the event.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
