Groundbreaking set for new KCI terminal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Groundbreaking on a new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport is set for March 25.
The Kansas City Aviation Department said Thursday the ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. at KCI's Terminal A parking lot.
Kansas City council members recently signed off on the long-awaited $1.5 billion project.
City officials, airline representatives, key project partners, and labor, community, and business leaders, are expected to be on hand for the event.
