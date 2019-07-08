Group gets behind-the-scenes look at historic Missouri Theatre

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several people gathered at the historic Missouri Theatre Monday morning for a behind-the-scenes tour of the building.

Tour guide and technician for the Theatre Frank Polleck said the performing arts building welcomes the public in for these tours every year during Parks and Recreation month.

The city of St. Joseph declared July as Parks and Rec month to pay tribute to the department and the work they do around the community.

Polleck said he enjoys doing the Theatre tours because it reminds people of the unique, historic building standing in downtown.

"You have to realize that [the Missouri Theatre's] a piece of art and it is an artwork here, and so to kind of give these tours it refreshes people's minds and draws attention to the building itself," Polleck said.

Around 40 people showed up for the tour, which not only included the theatre, balcony and stage area, but the dressing rooms and behind-the-scenes aspects as well.

The theatre has been preparing for the latest upcoming show, 'The Newsies.' The performance runs Friday - Sunday. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m.

Tickets for 'The Newsies' can be found by clicking the link here.