Group hopes to pay off school lunch debt with Amy's Christmas Lunch Fund

After Amy Owens lost her battle to cancer earlier this year, her friend started a fund to pay off school lunch debt in her honor.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) A group of friends started a fund to pay off school lunch debt in honor of their friend.

Money donated to the fund will go towards the $5,200 lunch debt in the St. Joseph School District. 

After Amy Owens lost her life to cancer back in September, her friends got inspired to start Amy's Christmas Lunch Fund. Friends of Owens said she loved cooking and children despite having none of her own.  

Owens' friends paid off the lunch debt at Mark Twain Elementary School, an amount totaling $268.93. They hope others can donate whatever they can to the fund. 

"This is just another way that people can bless people and do it anonymously," Jane Schwabe, Owens' Friend said. "It doesn't have to be a huge donation it can be anything."

To donate to the fund, send money to:

The St. Joseph School District

Attn: Brian Tarr, Coordinator, Nutrition Services 

RE: Amy's Christmas Lunch Fund

1000 South 9th St, St. Joseph, MO 64501  

