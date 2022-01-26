Clear
Group meets to discuss the school district's future

More than 130 people turned out to talk about their histories, frustrations, and hopes for the St. Joseph School District.

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:50 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 130 people turned out to talk about their histories, frustrations, and hopes for the St. Joseph School District.

The project is called Vision Dorward, organized by a St. Louis marketing firm that helps connect residents with ideas.

School district leaders take a backseat in the process and let local committee members guide the process with other residents.

Tuesday night was the first of four community engagement sessions.

After a presentation on district information and statistics, the session broke out into small groups.

“The discussions were very real. There was one person that was coming from, his or her daughter, I'll say that was having some issues at school and you know it was just a very heartfelt their concerns their worries and it was nice just for the rest of us at the table to hear that and kind of know, okay that is something we need to look at,” participant Jon Alden said.

"To really kind of hone in on what are three, four things that we can really say, 'Okay, these are the communities top priorities for our school district moving forward. That then as this process moves on we can turn it over to the school board at one point and say, 'here's a potential action plan. These are the things that matter to us most,” Bob Miller, Vision Forward Co-Chair said.

The next in-person community engagement session is on February 22 at Word of Life Church.

If you missed Tuesday's session or just didn't feel comfortable at an in-person gathering you can CLICK HERE to register and be included in the Zoom call Wednesday night.

