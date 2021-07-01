Growing memorial for fallen SJPD K-9 Officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Outside the home of a South St. Joseph family, sits a growing memorial for a fallen K-9 Officer of the St. Joseph Police Department.

In the backyard of Carol Hall's home is the start of a memorial to honor Max, a K-9 officer shot in the line of Duty Wednesday night.

Police said officers with the Special Response Team were called out to the 5108 Barbara Street around 10:30 p.m. to execute a search warrant on domestic abuse. When officers attempted to breach the back door, the suspect ran out another door of the house and shot and killed Max during his escape.

Hall lives right next door. There's no fence separating Hall's home from the suspect's.

Hall said the family heard a loud bang around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, but swore it off as fireworks. That was until Hall's husband got curious, looked outside and saw a swarm of police officers.

The loud noise turned out to be a flashbang.

When the Hall's came out to see what was actually happening, the neighbors saw Max and his handler going through their shared yard. Max was limping and whining.

"It was heartbreaking,” said Carol Hall, neighbor who witnessed the injured St. Joseph K-9.

Hall said she heard officer Lucas Winder try to encourage Max, “Come on boy! We gotta get to the cruiser.”

However, when Hall heard the tearful tone in the officer’s voice, she knew it wasn’t good. “You could hear it in the officer’s voice that something was wrong. Then, Max put his head down and the officer said, ‘Oh, he’s hurt.’

After news spread over the killing of Max, Hall knew she wanted to give the grieving community and officers a way to cope and honor Max, a 2-year member of the St. Joseph Police Department.

In the same lawn where Max was fighting for his life, now stands a growing memorial.

‘You’re more than welcome to come out. He (Max) was taken away from his family, his partner’s family and the police force. Now, he doesn’t get to do it anymore,” said Hall. She anticipates her lawn will be filled with dog toys and flowers by the end of the day.

In a press release from the St. Joseph Police Department they said, "Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on scene."

Police said the suspect arrested in the shooting has also been charged with attacking his mother. Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Valdez McDonald with third-degree domestic assault. Charges in the shooting death of K-9 Max are pending.