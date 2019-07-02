Clear

Grundy Co. man sentenced for death of Chillicothe woman

Shawn Yuille was charged with felony murder and endangering the life, body and health of his daughter.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Grundy County man was sentenced to 35 years for the death of Danette Rardon, of Chillicothe.

According to the Livingston County prosecuting attorney Adam Warren, on November 25, 2017, Yuille was driving while inhaling air duster with his daughter in the passenger seat.

The duster caused Yuille to lose consciousness as he was driving through downtown Chillicothe. He was travelling at high rate of speed with the accelerator engaged.

The his Rardon's vehicle as she was passing through an intersection. Yuille hit her broad-side at approximately 88 mph. 

Warren said air duster abuse is rampant in Livingston County. He said, police indicated another crash involving air duster abuse happened Tuesday morning.

