Grundy County reports confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant

(TRENTON, Mo.) The Grundy Health Department reported a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in a Grundy County resident.

The CDC has classified the Delta variant as a “Variant of Concern” due to its increased transmissibility and potential for reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines.

The Delta variant can spread more easily from person to person and may cause more severe disease with increased possibility of hospitalization or death.

According to a release, Grundy County COVID-19 cases have increased in the past few weeks with the greatest number of new cases reported in persons younger than the age of sixty where the percentage of unvaccinated individuals is higher.

Grundy County has documented ten cases in fully vaccinated people, which is less than one-half of one percent of the Grundy County residents who are fully vaccinated.

Although vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing all illness, they are highly effective in preventing severe illness that leads to hospitalizations or death.

The health department would like to remind residents of the strategies that are effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

Stay home if you are ill, even if your symptoms feel mild, and isolate yourself from others in your household.

Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face masks in public places, especially crowded indoor spaces where social distancing is more difficult. Vaccinated individuals may want to wear face masks in crowded settings.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces often.

According to the health department, hot spots have developed in regions of the state where vaccination percentages remain low. The Grundy County Health Department is urging residents to consider vaccination now that vaccine is readily available.