(GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo.) A Grundy County teen was killed after crashing into a tree Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old girl was driving westbound on SE 60th Street, six miles southeast of Laredo, when she lost control of her vehicle on gravel. The vehicle travelled off the road, striking several small trees and then a large tree.

She was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt.