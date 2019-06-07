Clear

Guilford man charged with second-degree child molestation

A 33-year-old man from Guilford was charged with second-degree child molestation after an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 33-year-old man from Guilford was charged with second-degree child molestation after an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Randy Strong, the criminal investigation began after a female child, less than 12 years of age, disclosed that she was sexually molested. 

Following the investigation, Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice charged Matthew Lebow with second-degree child molestation, a class B Felony. The sheriff's office says that Lebow is being held with no bond in the Nodaway County Jail, pending a hearing before a judge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds both on Saturday & Sunday. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events