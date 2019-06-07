Guilford man charged with second-degree child molestation

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 33-year-old man from Guilford was charged with second-degree child molestation after an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Randy Strong, the criminal investigation began after a female child, less than 12 years of age, disclosed that she was sexually molested.

Following the investigation, Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice charged Matthew Lebow with second-degree child molestation, a class B Felony. The sheriff's office says that Lebow is being held with no bond in the Nodaway County Jail, pending a hearing before a judge.