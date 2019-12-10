Gun Battle Breaks Out in New Jersey

(ABC News) A gun battle has broken out in New Jersey after a Jersey City police officer was shot by two suspects at a cemetery, police said on Tuesday.

The officer was responding to a call of two suspects near a bodega at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City, police said.

When the officer arrived to the Bay View Cemetery, the suspects opened fire with long guns, police said.

At least one suspect then retreated to the bodega and allegedly continued to fire at responding officers.

The other officers retreated, and at least one suspect remains barricaded inside the store, police said.

Several SWAT officers on the scene were seen barricading behind cars as several gunshots went off in the neighborhood, video shows.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown, according to New Jersey School District.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been briefed on the shootout, he said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," Murphy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.