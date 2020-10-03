Gun Show marks Civic Arena's first event since pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joe Gun show returns to the Civic Arena this weekend, marking the first event at the venue since the onset of Covid-19.

Promoters said the show will feature a variety of hunting items in addition to guns and amunition,

While visitors will likely be seeing all the show has to offer, promoters along with St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department staff are working to fight against the one addition visitors can’t see.

"Obviously with the Covid challenges, we’ve been in discussion with everybody that wants to host an event." Chuck Kempf, Parks and Rec Director said.

Everyone in charge of both the arena and the show said they want visitors to know what to expect.

Kempf said Covid-19 safety protocals will mimic those seen in retail outlets, meaning face coverings will be required along with social distancing and extra cleaning of common areas.

Keith Hummer, CEO of the Gun Show said there will be an overflow area for visitors in the event the main floor gets too crowded. A dining area has also been socially distanced according to Hummer.

Hummer is hoping the precations will make visitors more comfortable moving ahead with the show.

"It’s protecting our second amendment." Hummer said.

The St. Joe Gun Show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.