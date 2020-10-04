Gun Show sees good turnout Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Promoters with this weekend’s Gun Show say the first official day was a success, despite

"We’ve had people from all over Missouri and Kansas come in," Kevin Hummer, CEO St. Joe Gun Show said. "I was concerned because, I didn’t know for sure which way the crowd could go."

Hummer said visitors have been cognizant of the safety protocols in place.

Vendors at the show have gotten in on the new market while others stuck to the traditional items.

"We’re selling face masks, neck gaiters, bandanas," Sam Dawson, Show vendor said "It's our way of kind of supporting wearing a mask."

"We sell optics and AR 9’s, 15’s, AR 10’s and all the parts that it takes to build them," Roy Hyslop, vendor said.

Vendors said they’re used to travelling arcross the county for these kinds of shows, and that’s continued during the pandemic.

"I’ll do 30-40 shows a year it could be sporting events," Dawson said. "We bring merchandise in to reflect whatever it is that they’re doing."

They say each venue has different levels of preventative measures for keeping their guests safe, and they felt the Civic Arena’s are acceptable.

"We use caution," Hylsop said. "I use the face shield, and if you take the precaution I firmly believe you’ll be okay."

"I like this one because he’s got hand sanitizers in the restrooms and we have hand sanitizers here if somebody wants to use them." He added.

Vendors said if all safety protocols continue to be followed, they plan to keep their operations going strong.

"We're just getting started," Hyslop said.

The Gun Show continues Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.