Gun and Knife Show returns to Civic Arena Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Civic Arena was also a busy place today as people came to check out this spring's Gun and Knife Show.

This is the second gun show held at the arena since it reopened to events last fall, RJ promotions, the organizers of the gun show said turnout this time around is night and day compared to the last show late last year.

They're hoping the downward trend in the spread of Covid-19 means more people will get out and about.

"People want to get back to normal, Kevin Hummer, promoter RJ Promotions said. "I had calls from two and three hours away coming here because they want to get back to some normalcy."

The show runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.