Shell casings found on Garfield, no injuries reported

About 2 p.m. Sunday, the St. Joseph Police Department arrived in the area of Garfield Ave. and 12th St. for reports of gunshots.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Police said no victims have come forward, but shell casings were found on the street. Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 816-238-TIPS.

On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
