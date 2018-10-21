(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) About 2 p.m. Sunday, the St. Joseph Police Department arrived in the area of Garfield Ave. and 12th St. for reports of gun shots.
Police said no victims have come forward, but shell casings were found on the street. Police are still investigating this incident.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 816-238-TIPS.
Related Content
- Shell casings found on Garfield, no injuries reported
- Injuries reported in accident on Highway 33
- Over 200 Cases of Influenza Reported in Area
- Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
- Rollover crash results in minor injuries
- Rollover accident results in no injuries
- Mollie Tibbetts case: Body found during search for missing Iowa jogger
- Pair of Injury Accidents Keeps Emergency Crews Busy Friday Morning
- Baby Escapes Injury After Crash on Snowy Road
- Chiefs Camp Day 2: Key players battle back from injuries
Scroll for more content...