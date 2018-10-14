Gun show comes to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Civic Arena downtown hosted a Gun and Knife show this weekend.

Many vendors came out to display their collections of firearms as well as knives and hunting equipment.

The dropping tempuratures didn't stop people from coming out to see what the show had to offer, organizers say the show brings many gun enthusiasts from all around the region.

"We've got a lot of vendors from all over the place, Central Missouri coming around, Nebraska, Kansas, so we've got a lot of good dealers in the area." Kent Waters, show staff, RJ Promotions, said.

The Gun and Knife Show wrapped up at Sunday at 4pm.