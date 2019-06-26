Gunslingers Motorcycle Club holds annual convention in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Gunslingers Motorcycle club held its annual convention Wednesday in St. Joseph.
The Kansas City, Kansas branch of the group organized the event which included a ride to the Pony Express Statue downtown.
The club is made up of police officers both current and retired.
"It's a yearly event," Dusty Carver, President, Gunslingers Bicycle Club Kansas City, KS branch said. "We all get together once a year like a family reunion, We chose St. Joe cause of the history due to the Pony Express, and the history here in St. Joe.
Members from Topeka, Wichita and as far away as Austin, Texas were a part of the ride.
The group's downtown stop was brief, though they plan to be in the area all week long, their next stop was Weston.
