Gym trying new technology to prevent spread of COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) Owners are getting creative and taking big safety measures as St. Joseph businesses continue to avenue the safety of their customers. Businesses like gyms are a hot topic of whether or not they are a safe place to go in public as COVID-19 is known to spread widely through droplets.

The executive team at Genesis Health Club in St. Joseph is wanting to take the extra steps to guarantee members' health while working out at the gym. In doing so, Genesis installed a new air-purifying unit that removes impurities from the air that will slow the spread of coronavirus even more.

"I believe it is a good investment cause it's not only to help now but the future down the road as well," said Jesse Medina, manager at Genesis Health Club.

After much research, Genesis decided to purchase the REME HALO. It is an air purifier that takes the air that is going through the H-VAC system and turns it into hydroperoxides. Basically blanketing the space and everything becomes sterile.

"A restaurant or a gym with a REME HALO installed, definitely reduces the risk of transmission inside that space," said Tony Julian of RGF Environmental Group. "If someone sneezes in that space, they know that that sneeze, as soon as it hits the air, it will be killed right in the space."

If there's a virus in the air, it destroys it.

RGF Environmental Group is the creator of the REME HALO and has had success in this product so far. The system has not been tested on COVID-19 but has been tested on similar enveloped viruses that kill off 99% of the germs that hit the air. The plan is to test on coronavirus in the upcoming weeks.

The REME HALO and other air purifying units could be a major step on making progress for safer and healthier environments during the pandemic.

"Basically it's just another reassurance to let everybody that we are taking as many steps as we can to make everyone feel safe in the workout environment here at the club," said Medina.