Gyms find new ways to work out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gyms across the city were able to open up a couple of weeks ago while ad-hearing to the CDC guidelines. Some may think it's odd to practice these rules while working out, but trainers are finding new ways to workout at the gym.

"So every athlete has a 10 by 10 square," said Brad Durham, owner of B-FIT CrossFit. "We basically made a big checkerboard of our gym. And athletes are actually on the diagonal so they are not even next to each other. So they have even more space."

B-Fit isn't allowing anymore than 15 people to workout at the same and has adjusted the hours. They are also enjoying some of the new practices of the gym, saying that it brings a lot of order to classes and making them feel like one big community.

A sports medicine doctor in California says that wearing a mask while working out may not be the best idea, but he does recommend wearing gloves.

"One of the main ones is you grab something like a dumb-bell that someone might have been breathing on when they brought it next to their face and they transmit it there. And then that person who grabs the dumb-bell afterwards puts their hand on their face. You're not going to get the virus through your fingers. So the glove is not protecting you directly, but it is a reminder not to touch your face," said Dr. Rand McClain.

Gyms are also cleaning equipment hourly or after someone has used the equipiment.