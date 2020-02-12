HPI facility to be disconnected from city sewer service

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A St. Joseph company notorious for being cited by city authorities has been told they will be losing sewer service at one of its facilities due to failing to comply with sewer use requirements for industrial users.

The Wastewater Contribution Permit at HPI Products Inc. at 222 Sylvanie will be revoked on Friday, February 21. Until then the city will be allowed to "wind down" operations according to a news release from the City of St. Joseph Health Department.

HPI has been fined a number of times over the years for various violations related to storage and disposal of hazardous chemicals. The EPA, Department of Justice and other agencies have been involved in investigations at HPI-owned facilities in St. Joseph.

