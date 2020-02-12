Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HPI facility to be disconnected from city sewer service

City staff cited the company for not complying with sewer use requirements for industrial users.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A St. Joseph company notorious for being cited by city authorities has been told they will be losing sewer service at one of its facilities due to failing to comply with sewer use requirements for industrial users.

The Wastewater Contribution Permit at HPI Products Inc. at 222 Sylvanie will be revoked on Friday, February 21. Until then the city will be allowed to "wind down" operations according to a news release from the City of St. Joseph Health Department.

HPI has been fined a number of times over the years for various violations related to storage and disposal of hazardous chemicals. The EPA, Department of Justice and other agencies have been involved in investigations at HPI-owned facilities in St. Joseph.

 

OVER THE YEARS, HPI HAS BEEN FINED A NUMBER OF TIMES FOR VARIOUS VIOLATIONS OF STORAGE OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS IN THEIR FACILITIES AND A WIDE RANGE OF OTHER PROBLEMS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -6°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories